Person of interest sought in Tulsa's fifth homicide of 2021

Tulsa homicide detectives are searching for a person of interest in connection with the early Wednesday shooting death of a man near an apartment complex west of downtown.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Dillon Charles Wilson, 25, is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 918-596-COPS (2677).

Police did not divulge how Wilson may be connected to the case.

The victim in such is yet to be identified. He was apparently attempting to catch a person he thought was a car burglar about 1:15 a.m. when he was shot and killed near the complex, 6301 W. 11th Place.

Officers were heading to a report of shots heard at the address when they received another call of a crash involving a shooting victim at 5900 W. Charles Page Blvd.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital, the release states. A female passenger in his vehicle also was taken to the hospital for crash injuries that reportedly were not life-threatening.