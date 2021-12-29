Person found stabbed to death in SUV on north Tulsa street

A person was found stabbed to death in a vehicle on a north Tulsa street Wednesday afternoon.

Police went to the scene in the 1600 block of East Independence Street, near Peoria Avenue, after receiving multiple calls about a person down in an SUV on the street around 3:20 p.m., Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

The Tulsa Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page that the victim had been stabbed multiple times.

Anyone who has information about the homicide is asked to call the Police Department at 918-596-9222 or call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.