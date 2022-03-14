Person found dead in home outside Sapulpa; person of interest in custody, deputies say

A person of interest was in custody Monday evening after a person was found dead in a home outside Sapulpa, Creek County Chief Deputy Fred Clark said.

Deputies were called about 4:45 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 15400 block of West 103rd Street, about a mile south of Sahoma Lake, where they found the deceased person, Clark said.

He said he could not release any details about the person yet or how the person died, but he said deputies are interviewing family members who were at the scene.

He said they were also talking to a person of interest, who they believe acted alone in killing the person.

They are not currently searching for any more people of interest at this time, he said.