Pedestrian struck, killed late Thursday on North Memorial; police seek driver

A pedestrian died late Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on North Memorial Drive near Pine Street, said Tulsa police, who are looking for the driver.

Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. after a caller reported that a red Chevrolet pickup in the northbound lanes of Memorial had struck a man and did not stop, the Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. A witness reportedly told officers the man was wearing dark clothes and might have been lying in the street before he was struck, police said.

Authorities are looking for the driver of the pickup. Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and reference case 2022-059103. Callers may remain anonymous.

