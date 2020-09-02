 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed in south Tulsa collision identified

Tulsa police cordoned off the southbound lanes of Memorial Drive near 63rd Street on Aug. 7 as they investigated a fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian collision.

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

A pedestrian who was killed in a south Tulsa collision in early August has been identified. 

Graham Cross, 57, was struck twice while pushing a shopping cart north in the southbound lanes of Memorial Drive near 63rd Street about 10 p.m. Aug. 7. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said then.  

The first car to strike Cross, which traffic investigators believe dealt the fatal blow, stopped to cooperate with the investigation. The second car struck Cross and then fled. 

Witnesses were unable to adequately describe the second car, and surveillance footage from the area hasn't been helpful, police said. 

Cross was at fault in the collision, Sgt. Brian Collum said, but the second driver could face a felony charge for leaving the scene.  

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to  arrests.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

