A Pawhuska man was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty earlier to the 2015 killing of an Osage County oilman.
Jeremy Keith Reece, 36, admitted in February to fatally shooting Rick Holt, 46, on Sept. 5, 2015, on tribal land in Osage County.
Chief U.S. District Judge John Dowdell concurred with the prison term agreed to by Reece and prosecutors as part of a plea deal, according to a court sentencing document.
Reece will also be required to serve five years of post-custody supervision.
Investigators found Holt’s burned remains in a shallow grave on an oil lease in Osage County.
Reece reportedly was angry over photos of his ex-wife that reportedly were sent to him from Holt’s phone. Investigators said they had no evidence that the photos existed.
Holt had been in an “on-again off-again relationship” with Claudette Reece for more than a month, according to court records.
Jeremy Reece told authorities that he killed Holt during a confrontation on the victim’s 40-acre ranch, records show.