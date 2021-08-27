Paul Tay charged with rape, kidnapping, assault

Paul Tay, a frequent gubernatorial and mayoral candidate, has been charged with rape, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

A woman who responded to a Craigslist ad for a job with Tay's campaign team on Sunday told Tulsa police that Tay took her from Bethany to Tulsa against her will, according to an arrest report filed in Tulsa County District Court.

The woman thought they were going to Oklahoma City for an interview, and when they started heading to Tulsa, she tried to get out of the car on the highway.

The woman reported that Tay did not let her out and hit her with a metal pipe, police said in the arrest report.

He locked the woman in the car while he stopped at a gas station, and she said she was too afraid to try to escape, the document says.

When they got to Tay's residence in midtown Tulsa, the woman told police, Tay sexually assaulted her numerous times, according to the arrest report.

The next day, she was able to escape when Tay took her to a nearby Walmart and a store employee she asked to help her called 911, the report says. Tay was arrested in the parking lot.

He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Monday, and on Friday jail records showed he was still being held in lieu of $85,000 bond.