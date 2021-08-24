Paul Tay arrested; would-be campaign staffer alleges rape, kidnapping, assault

Paul Tay, a frequent political candidate who most recently has styled himself "the provisional governor of Oklahoma," has been arrested after a would-be campaign staffer accused him of rape, kidnapping and assault.

A woman told Tulsa Police she responded to Tay's Craigslist ad for a campaign team job on Sunday; the ad reportedly stated Tay was offering the job with pay, as well as a place to stay.

According to an arrest report, Tay picked up the woman in Bethany with her understanding they were traveling to Oklahoma City. When Tay began driving toward Tulsa, she reportedly tried to exit the vehicle but said Tay restrained her and struck her with a pipe.

The alleged victim said once they arrived at a residence in Tulsa she believed to be Tay's, he sexually assaulted her multiple times. She told officers she was able to escape the following day when Tay took her to a midtown Walmart, where a store employee called 911 for her. Tay was arrested in the store's parking lot.

Tay's arrest report states the alleged victim was able to guide officers to his residence, where they said her clothing was found inside.

Tay remains held in Tulsa County jail, with bond set at $85,000 on the three complaints: first-degree rape, kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon.