Case managers from Family & Children’s Services will begin providing mental health services to inmates at the Tulsa Municipal Jail this week, officials said Monday.

In the first arrangement of its kind at the city jail, the group will send two mental-health experts to “assist individuals with their overall well-being and mental-health conditions by connecting them to resources and services,” officials said.

The group’s new partnership with the city jail will provide similar mental health services to what Family & Children’s Services already offers at the Tulsa County jail, said Katherine Ronnow, the organization’s criminal justice project manager.

“What we saw is that a lot of our clients, especially our homeless client population, were cycling through the jail several times,” Ronnow said. “And we were able to access them and help them once they were in there.”

Tulsa, however, opened its own lockup facility in 2018 after disputes with Tulsa County over the cost of holding municipal inmates at the larger county facility. As a result, Family & Children’s Services lost contact with some people who had been in and out of the county jail several times but were being sent to the municipal lockup, instead, Ronnow said.

Having case managers at the municipal jail will let Family & Children’s Services reconnect with some of those individuals, she said.

“This will help those clients of ours that we’re currently working with and then help us identify clients that we’ve previously worked with that maybe have not been engaging in services,” she said. “This will give us a touching point to start building a rapport again and get them back engaged in services, as well.”

The case managers will focus especially on encouraging inmates who need it to seek drug and alcohol treatment, Ronnow said.

“We do several different programs,” she said. “One of them is talking to people and asking them if they want to enroll in treatment or roll back into treatment if they’ve been a client of ours before.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum hailed the partnership as an expansion of the city’s cooperation with Family & Children’s Services.

“Their expertise in addressing mental health crises is helping us deliver better service to Tulsans in need,” Bynum said, “whether from our 911 call center, out in the field with first-responders or even at our municipal jail.”