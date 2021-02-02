'Paralyzed with grief': Suspect in custody after man, 5 children found slain in Muskogee home

MUSKOGEE — The slayings of five children and an adult early Tuesday morning have left the city of Muskogee in shock.
A 1:30 a.m. call of shots fired drew Muskogee Police officers to a home in the 900 block of Indiana Street, where they saw an armed man. An officer shot at and missed the man, police said, and the man fled on foot.
After a short pursuit, officers apprehended the man and later identified him as 25-year-old Jarron Deajon Pridgeon.
Four children and an adult man were found dead in the home, and a woman and another child were found injured. All had gunshot wounds.
The injured woman and child were transported by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital, where the child was pronounced dead and the woman reportedly is in stable condition.
Muskogee Police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said this is a shock and “great deal of sadness” for the Muskogee community.
She said in the 16 years she has been with Muskogee Police, she has never seen anything like this.
“Today’s tragedy struck our community the likes of which we have not seen in decades,” Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said in a statement. “Many of us went to bed resting in anticipation of tomorrow's hopes, only to have awakened to know that five babies with unlimited potential are no longer with us; their lives taken prematurely, their families grappling with a new horror, and our community paralyzed with grief.”
Coleman asked those in the Muskogee community to care for one another and to pray for the families of those involved.
The children are believed to be elementary-school age or younger, according to Hamlin.
In a statement early Tuesday afternoon, Muskogee Public Schools officials said a Creek Elementary student had died overnight and counselors would be made available through the district.
“We are saddened by this tragic loss and our deepest sympathies go out to all of those impacted,” Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said in a news release. “No words can adequately express our sadness in losing these students, and our thoughts and prayers are with this family.”
All of the victims lived in the home along with Pridgeon, Hamlin said, but police do not yet know the relationships.
Police have not identified the victims, saying the family notifications are not complete.
Investigators finished processing the crime scene at around 11 a.m. Tuesday and removed the bodies of the victims.