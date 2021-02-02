'Paralyzed with grief': Suspect in custody after man, 5 children found slain in Muskogee home

MUSKOGEE — The slayings of five children and an adult early Tuesday morning have left the city of Muskogee in shock.

A 1:30 a.m. call of shots fired drew Muskogee Police officers to a home in the 900 block of Indiana Street, where they saw an armed man. An officer shot at and missed the man, police said, and the man fled on foot.

After a short pursuit, officers apprehended the man and later identified him as 25-year-old Jarron Deajon Pridgeon.

Four children and an adult man were found dead in the home, and a woman and another child were found injured. All had gunshot wounds.

The injured woman and child were transported by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital, where the child was pronounced dead and the woman reportedly is in stable condition.

Muskogee Police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said this is a shock and “great deal of sadness” for the Muskogee community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said in the 16 years she has been with Muskogee Police, she has never seen anything like this.