Owners of south Tulsa hotel offer cash reward for information in armed robbery, police say

The Tulsa Police Department announced the owners of a hotel are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who reportedly robbed a clerk at knifepoint earlier this month.

A news release issued Monday states the incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. Oct. 2 when the man jumped the counter at Residence Inn, 11025 E. 73rd St., and forced an employee to open a cash drawer at knife point.

The suspect is described as being a Black man "possibly in his 40s" who is about 6 feet tall and between 200 and 250 pounds. Police alleged he left the hotel in a dark colored four-door sedan, but did not say how much the man may have taken in the incident.