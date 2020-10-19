 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owners of south Tulsa hotel offer cash reward for information in armed robbery, police say

Owners of south Tulsa hotel offer cash reward for information in armed robbery, police say

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Residence Inn robbery

The Tulsa Police Department released surveillance footage of a man who reportedly robbed a Residence Inn clerk at knife point in south Tulsa on Oct. 2. Courtesy

The Tulsa Police Department announced the owners of a hotel are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who reportedly robbed a clerk at knifepoint earlier this month.

A news release issued Monday states the incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. Oct. 2 when the man jumped the counter at Residence Inn, 11025 E. 73rd St., and forced an employee to open a cash drawer at knife point.

The suspect is described as being a Black man "possibly in his 40s" who is about 6 feet tall and between 200 and 250 pounds. Police alleged he left the hotel in a dark colored four-door sedan, but did not say how much the man may have taken in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677(COPS).

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News