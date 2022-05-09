Owner of dogs that mauled man to death found guilty of manslaughter

The owner of the dogs that mauled a man to death west of downtown Tulsa in October 2020 was found guilty of manslaughter last month.

Benjamin Ryan Spence, 36, was originally charged with second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in the dog-mauling death of Curtis "C.J." Wickham on October 22, 2020.

At a hearing on April 14, Spence waived his right to a trial and entered a nolo contendere plea to an amended manslaughter charge. The Latin phrase means "I do not wish to contend," meaning Spence did not deny nor accept responsibility of the crime but agreed to punishment. Prosecutors dismissed the assault charge with Spence's plea.

Plea documents state Spence produced the death of Wickham by "culpable negligence" when his dogs attacked.

District Judge Michelle Keely found Spence guilty of second-degree manslaughter and sentenced him to four years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody with credit for time he has already served.

Spence has been in the Tulsa County jail since December of 2020, when officers arrested him on a warrant related to his November 2020 charges.

At the time of the dog attack, Spence was dating Wickham's ex-girlfriend and staying at her home.

Witnesses testified during a preliminary hearing that Wickham had gone over to the woman's home the morning of October 22, 2020, to retrieve a cellphone he believed had been stolen from him.

Spence answered the door and immediately began swinging at Wickham, punching him once, a witness testified. Wickham fought back and gained the upper hand in the fight before Spence got his dogs and told them to "watch" Wickham, one witness testified.

The girlfriend testified that said she never heard Spence sic the dogs on Wickham — which is what another witness originally told police — but did see him make some sort of gesture as he was yelling.

A neighbor fired a gun into the air to try to deter the dogs, and, at the behest of the girlfriend's screams, Spence and a passerby eventually tried to pull the animals off of Wickham, beating them with a shutter from the house, but the efforts were futile.

Wickham died of blood loss from the dogs' bite wounds, according to a medical examiner's report. He was 26.

The three pit bull dogs, identified in court documents as Rosie, Boomer and Sooner, were earlier sleeping with the girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter on the couch, the woman testified.

Any animal that has killed or seriously injured any person in the city of Tulsa could, by the proper court, be termed a dangerous animal and ordered to be euthanized, according to city code.

The dogs were preserved as evidence throughout the district court proceedings, but the matter was set to be decided by a city judge after case's conclusion, according to court records.

Spence remains in the county jail on a federal hold.

