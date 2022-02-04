Owasso man who seemed 'possessed' during killing of stepfather sentenced to prison

An Owasso man who claimed he was the victim of an abusive family while growing up was sentenced to prison Friday in connection with the 2020 stabbing death of his stepfather.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Jordan Taylor Kuykendall to six years and six months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Kuykendall, 25, admitted Oct. 8 to one count of voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country after prosecutors alleged he fatally stabbed his stepfather, Charles Botts, 59, once in the heart on May 17, 2020, in Botts’ Owasso home.
Prior to the stabbing, Kuykendall had been arguing with his mother after being dropped off at the residence in the 8400 block of North 116th East Avenue by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, according to court records.
“Jordan Kuykendall violently assaulted his mother, and Charles Botts was forced to intervene," said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. "Kuykendall then fought Mr. Botts and during the struggle stabbed him to death.
"Those who commit violent criminal acts within the Northern District of Oklahoma will be brought to justice. Kuykendall will serve 78 months in federal prison for his crime.”
Kuykendall, who the trooper said appeared intoxicated, had been given a ride home after he claimed he had been carjacked when he got out of his vehicle on U.S. 412 to urinate. His car, with no gas and a dead battery, was later found 1.5 miles from where he was picked up with his wallet, credit cards and iPhone still in the vehicle.
Kuykendall’s mother said Botts emerged from a bedroom and began fighting her stepson after Kuykendall had placed his mother in a headlock and put his fist in her mouth, according to court records.
At some point, Kuykendall grabbed a knife and followed Botts, who had retreated to the bedroom, according to prosecutors.
The two struggled, with Kuykendall claiming Botts hit him in the head with an assault rifle once before he “poked” Botts with the knife.
Kuykendall’s mother told police that when she went to help her husband, she saw her son beating him in the head with his fists “over and over and over,” describing his eyes as appearing “possessed.”
When police arrived, they reported finding Botts slumped over in the bedroom, covered in blood.
Kuykendall was seated on the bedroom floor, also covered in blood.
Botts died later that morning at a hospital.
Prosecutors contended that Kuykendall deserved the maximum prison term, 15 years, for the voluntary manslaughter conviction, contending that the 63-month to 78-month advisory sentence recommended by the U.S. Probation Office under federal sentencing guidelines was too lenient.
A grand jury had indicted Kuykendall on one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country.
His original state first-degree murder charge had been dropped earlier after a judge, citing Kuykendall’s American Indian status and the fact that the crime occurred in Indian Country, said the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him under the McGirt Supreme Court ruling.
But Kuykendall, who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter one day after the reduced charge was filed, requested a guideline sentence or even probation, claiming in court papers filed on his behalf, that he suffered from post-traumatic stress syndrome caused by years of abuse.
In one case cited in the defense memo to the judge, Kuykendall claimed that Botts beat and strangled him in July 2010 after he heard Botts strike his mother and he tried to intervene.
“Jordan is a crime victim,” his federal public defender wrote in the memo after noting that prosecutors often seek higher sentences to protect crime victims.
“His response is a direct consequence of these crimes against him and represent an anomaly in his life symptomatic of rage resulting from years of domestic violence,” the attorney wrote. “If the need to protect victims with higher sentences is sincere, then so too is the need to show compassion and kindness when a crime victim responds to a victimizer with a response that seems unusual or excessive.”