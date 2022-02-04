Owasso man who seemed 'possessed' during killing of stepfather sentenced to prison

An Owasso man who claimed he was the victim of an abusive family while growing up was sentenced to prison Friday in connection with the 2020 stabbing death of his stepfather.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Jordan Taylor Kuykendall to six years and six months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Kuykendall, 25, admitted Oct. 8 to one count of voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country after prosecutors alleged he fatally stabbed his stepfather, Charles Botts, 59, once in the heart on May 17, 2020, in Botts’ Owasso home.

Prior to the stabbing, Kuykendall had been arguing with his mother after being dropped off at the residence in the 8400 block of North 116th East Avenue by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, according to court records.

“Jordan Kuykendall violently assaulted his mother, and Charles Botts was forced to intervene," said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. "Kuykendall then fought Mr. Botts and during the struggle stabbed him to death.

"Those who commit violent criminal acts within the Northern District of Oklahoma will be brought to justice. Kuykendall will serve 78 months in federal prison for his crime.”