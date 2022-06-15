Owasso man to serve 12 to 20 year prison term after pleading guilty in DUI traffic death

An Owasso man will serve 12 years to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges linked to the 2019 vehicular Rogers County death of a Coweta man.

Bradley Wade Wofford, 35, admitted to second-degree felony murder in Indian Country in connection with the death of Scotty Richard Dilbeck, 48.

Dilbeck died at the scene June 10, 2019 after a 2015 Vokswagen GTI he was driving was rear-ended by a 2001 Ford F150 being driven by Wofford on U.S. 412 near County Road 4180.

A plea agreement with prosecutors calls for Wofford to serve a prison sentence between 12 years and 20 years in prison. A judge will decide later whether to accept the agreement and Wofford's specific time in prison.

Wofford was initially booked in Rogers County jail on complaints of driving under the influence, second-degree murder, inattentive driving, driving with a suspended license and possession of methamphetamine.

Wofford also had an outstanding arrest warrant for aggravated DUI and driving with a suspended license.

A federal grand jury indicted Wofford Sept. 8 on a charge of second-degree murder while under the influence of methamphetamine.

The federal charge followed a ruling in Rogers County District Court that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute Wofford under the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling because he was a member of the Cherokee Nation and Dilbeck’s death occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.