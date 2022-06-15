 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owasso man to serve 12 to 20 year prison term after pleading guilty in DUI traffic death

  • Updated
  • 0
Bradley Wade Wofford (copy)

Wofford

An Owasso man will serve 12 years to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges linked to the 2019 vehicular Rogers County death of a Coweta man.

Bradley Wade Wofford, 35, admitted to second-degree felony murder in Indian Country in connection with the death of Scotty Richard Dilbeck, 48.

Dilbeck died at the scene June 10, 2019 after a 2015 Vokswagen GTI he was driving was rear-ended by a 2001 Ford F150 being driven by Wofford on U.S. 412 near County Road 4180.

A plea agreement with prosecutors calls for Wofford to serve a prison sentence between 12 years and 20 years in prison. A judge will decide later whether to accept the agreement and Wofford's specific time in prison.

Wofford was initially booked in Rogers County jail on complaints of driving under the influence, second-degree murder, inattentive driving, driving with a suspended license and possession of methamphetamine.

Wofford also had an outstanding arrest warrant for aggravated DUI and driving with a suspended license.

People are also reading…

A federal grand jury indicted Wofford Sept. 8 on a charge of second-degree murder while under the influence of methamphetamine.

The federal charge followed a ruling in Rogers County District Court that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute Wofford under the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling because he was a member of the Cherokee Nation and Dilbeck’s death occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa police officer resigns amid allegations of on-duty rape

Tulsa police officer resigns amid allegations of on-duty rape

The woman told investigators that when then-Officer Deangelo Reyes "told her how easy it would be to put a girl with her record back in jail, she knew what that meant," an affidavit states. She was "terrified" that Reyes would "plant something to fabricate an arrest," according to the affidavit.

Watch Now: Related Video

French President Macron says Ukraine will eventually have to negotiate with Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert