Owasso man makes deal for 12- to 20-year prison term after pleading guilty in DUI traffic death

An Owasso man will serve 12 to 20 years in prison if his plea agreement is accepted by a judge in connection with the 2019 vehicular death of a Coweta man.

Bradley Wade Wofford, 35, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree felony murder in Indian Country in connection with the death of Scotty Richard Dilbeck, 48.

Dilbeck died at the scene on June 10, 2019, after the 2015 Volkswagen GTI he was driving was rear-ended by a 2001 Ford F-150 driven by Wofford on U.S. 412 near Rogers County Road 4180.

A plea agreement with prosecutors calls for Wofford to serve a prison sentence between 12 and 20 years in prison. A judge will decide later whether to accept the agreement and Wofford's specific time in prison.

Wofford initially was booked into the Rogers County jail on complaints of driving under the influence, second-degree murder, inattentive driving, driving with a suspended license and possession of methamphetamine.

Wofford also had an outstanding arrest warrant on charges of aggravated DUI and driving with a suspended license.

A federal grand jury indicted Wofford on Sept. 8 on a charge of second-degree murder while under the influence of methamphetamine.

The federal charge followed a ruling in Rogers County District Court that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute Wofford under the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling because he is a member of the Cherokee Nation and Dilbeck’s death occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation.

