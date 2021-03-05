Owasso man charged with assaulting Tulsa police officer, 'rendering him unconscious'

An Owasso man was charged Friday with assaulting a police officer in late February and "forcing him into a medically induced coma," prosecutors wrote in the charging document.

James Steven Marshall, 30, is accused of tackling Tulsa Police Officer Sean Love and making him become unconscious on Feb. 26 after Love responded to a call for assistance from an ambulance with a "combative patient," according to court documents.

Marshall is charged with aggravated assault and battery on a police officer and improper walking on a roadway.

Marshall was being transported by the ambulance from a restaurant in Catoosa on an emergency order of detention when he became combative about 6000 South Yale Avenue, according to Marshall's arrest report. The ambulance crew called to have the Tulsa Police Department assist, and Love was first on the scene.

When Love arrived, Marshall was "jaywalking" south on Yale Avenue from the 6000 block to the 6200 block, causing a disruption to traffic flow, police state in the arrest report.