Over 270 grams of suspected fentanyl, $32,000 found on plane at Jones Riverside Airport

The pilot told officers that Hop and the man driving the Escalade recently purchased the plane and that they were going to Oregon, according to the affidavit.

The document says that during a search of the plane, agents found a light pink bag that contained several hundred blue pills marked "M30." Hop reportedly said the bag was hers but said she didn't know how the pills got into the bag.

But she reportedly told agents the pills came from Mexico, and when the agents said M30 pills from Mexico were usually fentanyl, Hop nodded in agreement, the affidavit states.

Hop then told the agents there was a stash house in Tulsa with "four times as many 'M30' pills and 500 to 800 pounds of black-market marijuana, but she wouldn't tell agents where it was, according to the affidavit.

Agents also discovered more than $30,000 on the plane, which Hop said was from her marijuana business to pay bills in Oregon.

While agents were interviewing Hop, the driver of the Escalade returned and said the young boy was his and Hop's son. The man reportedly told agents he didn't know anything about the pills or the money and was flying commercially to meet Hop in Oregon the next day.