Over 270 grams of suspected fentanyl, $32,000 found on plane at Jones Riverside Airport

A Tulsa woman was arrested after federal officials discovered more than 270 grams of suspected fentanyl and $30,000 allegedly in her possession on a plane at Jones Riverside Airport.
Audrey Hop was charged in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to federal documents filed Monday.
She was arrested on drug complaints as well as on complaints of child endangerment and possession of a controlled drug in the presence of a minor, according to jail records.
Hop was to be a passenger on the plane along with two children, according to federal officials.
Homeland Security investigators received information June 23 from Customs and Border Patrol's Air and Marine Operations Center about a plane heading to Tulsa from Oregon and requested that a pilot certification inspection be performed, according to an affidavit.
Agents went to the airport about 3:45 p.m. June 23. About 25 minutes later, a Cadillac Escalade drove up to the plane, and a man, Hop, a teenage girl and an infant boy got out of the vehicle.
The man and the plane's pilot began loading bags from the Escalade into the plane.
The Escalade then left, and the agents met with the pilot and conducted the pilot certification inspection. The pilot's paperwork was current.
The pilot told officers that Hop and the man driving the Escalade recently purchased the plane and that they were going to Oregon, according to the affidavit.
The document says that during a search of the plane, agents found a light pink bag that contained several hundred blue pills marked "M30." Hop reportedly said the bag was hers but said she didn't know how the pills got into the bag.
But she reportedly told agents the pills came from Mexico, and when the agents said M30 pills from Mexico were usually fentanyl, Hop nodded in agreement, the affidavit states.
Hop then told the agents there was a stash house in Tulsa with "four times as many 'M30' pills and 500 to 800 pounds of black-market marijuana, but she wouldn't tell agents where it was, according to the affidavit.
Agents also discovered more than $30,000 on the plane, which Hop said was from her marijuana business to pay bills in Oregon.
While agents were interviewing Hop, the driver of the Escalade returned and said the young boy was his and Hop's son. The man reportedly told agents he didn't know anything about the pills or the money and was flying commercially to meet Hop in Oregon the next day.
The agents let the boy go home with the man, and then they talked to the teenage girl. She said she had been the nanny for the son for about a week and didn't know anything about the pills or money.
In total, agents allege that they found 271.6 grams of the M30 pills, 29.9 grams of amphetamine pills, 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, a glass smoking device and $32,173. The M30 pills were not tested for fentanyl for the safety of the agents, but according to the affidavit, there was cause to believe they were fentanyl.
Hop was booked into the Tulsa County jail, where she was being held in lieu of $100,000 bond for the drug possession complaints, according to online jail records.
The incident marked the second time in the last four months an illegal drug arrest was made following a plane landing at Jones Riverside Airport.
Badlands Justice McNally was arrested in March by federal authorities on accusations that he piloted a plane that had more than 100 pounds of meth onboard.
Jones Riverside Airport, located in south Tulsa near Jenks, had nearly 200,000 takeoffs and landings in 2018 and serves as Tulsa’s secondary airport after Tulsa International, according to its website.