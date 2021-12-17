OSBI investigating homicide after body found in Muskogee County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced a homicide probe after a body was found in rural Muskogee County on Thursday.

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office requested the state agency's assistance, OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said in a Friday news release.

The body of Cornelius Dwayne Swift, 38, was found in an undisclosed rural area of the county. The release did not indicate why detectives believe he was was the victim of a homicide.

Anyone with information on Swift's death is asked to contact OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

