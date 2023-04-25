The name of an armed man who was shot and killed by Bixby police officers during an altercation near a convenience store Saturday has been released by state authorities.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to 11115 S. Memorial Dr., where a man the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified on Tuesday as 48-year-old Jeremy Shane Brown reportedly was brandishing a weapon. Fatal shots were fired when officers encountered the the man in a Kum & Go parking lot, police said then.

No officers were injured; those involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay as an investigation continues.

According to online court documents and arrest records, Brown lived in Tulsa within the past 10 years but most recently appears to have been a resident of Cleveland County.

