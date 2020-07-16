An arrest has been made in the death of a Catoosa man who was found dead in his home last month.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Bradley Bales, 33, on a complaint of first-degree murder.
Bales, who was booked into the Rogers County jail on Wednesday, is accused of killing 55-year-old Bart Kutt.
Kutt was found dead about 7 p.m. June 8 in his home in the 18000 block of East Archer Street by Catoosa police officers conducting a welfare check. He reportedly hadn’t been seen or heard from in several days.
Bales’ first court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday in Rogers County District Court, according to jail records.