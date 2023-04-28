A Tulsa man, who boasted on social media about his preference for dating underage girls, was sentenced to life in prison Friday after he was convicted earlier of enticing a minor to have sex and related child porn crimes.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Heil III also ordered Alexander Nicholaus Sweet, 29, to simultaneously serve terms ranging from 10 years to 30 years in prison for six other related crimes.

Sweet, who indicated through an attorney that he would appeal his convictions and sentence, continues to maintain his innocence.

“It’s definitely an unfortunate circumstance for me to be here and for (the victim) as well,” Sweet told the judge prior to being sentenced, adding that it was “unfortunate that the trial didn’t go the way I anticipated.”

Sweet represented himself during the trial.

“I lost a lot,” Sweet said. “Family. House. Car. Things like that.”

But Sweet said what hurt him the most was losing “my best friend, my partner,” referring to the victim.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ed Snow, in urging Heil to sentence Sweet to life in prison, described Sweet as a “scofflaw” who believed the “law is just wrong and I’m right.”

Snow called Sweet an “opportunistic predator” who had a “complete and utter lack of respect for the authority of this court.”

“Under no circumstances does this case warrant anything less than life,” Snow said, incorporating the victim’s response to a question posed by Sweet during the trial regarding whether she would ever want to be with him again.

Prior to being sentenced, the victim told the court that the case has impacted “my life in a lot of different ways” especially since having a child of her own.

“It just has me feeling very scared,” the victim said.

A jury just over one year ago found Sweet guilty of all seven counts he faced in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

A grand jury named Sweet in a superseding indictment filed in 2021 that charged him with one count of coercing and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity, one count of receiving child pornography, one count of possessing child pornography and four counts of production of child pornography.

The FBI said in court testimony that it began investigating Sweet in 2019 after receiving a tip that he was in an intimate relationship with a girl who was 15 years old at the time and that he possessed sexually graphic videos of child pornography.

The FBI said search warrants that targeted the teen’s school laptop and email accounts associated with Sweet turned up graphic videos and still photos.

The FBI arrested Sweet in July 2021 on a warrant in Tulsa after agents stopped a vehicle in which he and the then-17-year-old were riding.

An FBI special agent testified that when Sweet was arrested after leaving an east Tulsa pawn shop with the victim, he possessed a passport, an “international driver’s license,” devices that would shield cellphone signals from detection and documents explaining how to obtain dual citizenship in Poland.

Prior to his arrest, Sweet’s social media posts regarding underage females garnered enough attention to cause the formation of a public Facebook group titled, “Tulsans Against Alexander Sweet.”

The group has about 7,300 followers.