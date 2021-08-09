 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Online child predator suspect arrested by Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
0 Comments

Online child predator suspect arrested by Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
081021-tul-nws-boggs-brandon

Boggs

 Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

Tulsa County deputies arrested a man on allegations that he is an online child predator, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday.

Deputies also found evidence that Brandon Leon Boggs, 22, from Kirbyville, Missouri, may have sexually victimized young children, the news release states.

Boggs was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail Monday on charges of lewd or indecent proposal to a child; exhibiting obscene material to a child; and possessing, procuring, manufacturing, selling or distributing child pornography.

Boggs is accused of sending child pornography to a young girl's social media profiles and sending her inappropriate photos of himself.

Deputies said evidence also suggests that Boggs might have sexually abused other children with whom he had contact, some of whom were as young as babies. 

Because of this, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is urging parents whose children had contact with Boggs to talk with them.

Boggs has an address in Kirbyville, Missouri, but deputies said he is from the Tulsa and Creek counties area. When deputies arrested him on Monday, he was being held by the Sapulpa Police Department on unrelated complaints.

Anyone who thinks their child might be a victim in connection with this investigation is asked to call Sheriff's Office Detective Jason Weis at 918-596-5621.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman charged in hospital security guard shooting
Crime News

Woman charged in hospital security guard shooting

  • Updated

Karee Dawn Alvarez, 20, is alleged to have shot the armed guard in his chest in a Hillcrest Medical Center parking lot near 11th Street and Utica Avenue on May 27, according to an FBI criminal complaint filed Friday in Tulsa federal court.

+4
Tulsa murder case refiled amid suspect shuffle
Crime News

Tulsa murder case refiled amid suspect shuffle

  • Updated

Charges against a slew of defendants in a March killing were dropped Tuesday and re-filed, earning Gabriel Hopson a lesser charge of accessory to murder and Wendell Alexander, formerly identified as a witness, a charge of first-degree murder in the March slaying of Eric Graves. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News