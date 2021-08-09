Online child predator suspect arrested by Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

Tulsa County deputies arrested a man on allegations that he is an online child predator, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday.

Deputies also found evidence that Brandon Leon Boggs, 22, from Kirbyville, Missouri, may have sexually victimized young children, the news release states.

Boggs was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail Monday on charges of lewd or indecent proposal to a child; exhibiting obscene material to a child; and possessing, procuring, manufacturing, selling or distributing child pornography.

Boggs is accused of sending child pornography to a young girl's social media profiles and sending her inappropriate photos of himself.

Deputies said evidence also suggests that Boggs might have sexually abused other children with whom he had contact, some of whom were as young as babies.

Because of this, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is urging parents whose children had contact with Boggs to talk with them.

Boggs has an address in Kirbyville, Missouri, but deputies said he is from the Tulsa and Creek counties area. When deputies arrested him on Monday, he was being held by the Sapulpa Police Department on unrelated complaints.

Anyone who thinks their child might be a victim in connection with this investigation is asked to call Sheriff's Office Detective Jason Weis at 918-596-5621.