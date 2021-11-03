One office manager sentence to prison, another charged in unrelated fraud cases

Two office managers in trouble with the law appeared in court this week on unrelated fraud charges.
Melissa Dihel, 50, of Okmulgee was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison Monday, followed by three years of supervised release.
Dihel had pleaded guilty to mail fraud and tax evasion after the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma charged her June 4 in connection with the theft of $2.7 million from her former Broken Arrow employer.
“Melissa Dihel violated the trust of small business owners and robbed them for years,” Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a written statement. “Dihel’s string of lies, criminal acts, and excuses have finally caught up with her, resulting in almost four years of prison.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will hold white collar criminals responsible for the financial harm they cause to local businesses.”
Dihel forged the company president’s signature on more than 300 company checks while she worked for there between 2008 and 2019.
She admitted to using most of the stolen funds “to feed my gambling habit.”
Dihel agreed to restitution totaling $2.7 million to ECO Inc. of Broken Arrow and $279,273 to the Internal Revenue Service, representing unpaid tax on unreported income.
She was permitted to self-surrender to federal prison by Dec. 15.
Meanwhile, a former Tulsa office manager pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire and tax fraud in connection with the theft of over $400,000 from her employer.
Carol A. Broyles, 49, admitted in Tulsa federal court to wire fraud and subscribing to a false tax return as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa had charged Broyles on Oct. 26.
The charging document alleged that she made about $429,732 in unauthorized payments to herself between 2012 and 2016 while she worked as an office manager for Electronic Assembly Corp. in Tulsa, according to court records.
The charge alleged that Broyles made payments to herself that were disguised as vendor payments. She then covered her tracks by making false entries in the company accounting system, according to the charge.
Broyles also pleaded guilty to willfully filing a false 2015 federal tax return that underreported her income by about $86,081.
In her written plea, Broyles admitted to cashing several checks from the business and spending the proceeds on personal expenses.
Her plea agreement requires her to make restitution to her former employer as well as to the IRS.
Broyles is scheduled to be sentenced March 2.