One office manager sentence to prison, another charged in unrelated fraud cases

Two office managers in trouble with the law appeared in court this week on unrelated fraud charges.

Melissa Dihel, 50, of Okmulgee was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison Monday, followed by three years of supervised release.

Dihel had pleaded guilty to mail fraud and tax evasion after the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma charged her June 4 in connection with the theft of $2.7 million from her former Broken Arrow employer.

“Melissa Dihel violated the trust of small business owners and robbed them for years,” Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a written statement. “Dihel’s string of lies, criminal acts, and excuses have finally caught up with her, resulting in almost four years of prison.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will hold white collar criminals responsible for the financial harm they cause to local businesses.”

Dihel forged the company president’s signature on more than 300 company checks while she worked for there between 2008 and 2019.

She admitted to using most of the stolen funds “to feed my gambling habit.”