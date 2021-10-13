One of two men charged with murdering man at homeless camp found guilty, sentenced to life

One of two men charged with the killing of a man at a homeless encampment in north Tulsa last year has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Jason Enrique Arce, 39, was sentenced last week to life in prison with the possibility of parole in the fatal shooting of Mark Clifford Lake — a man described by friends as a "good-hearted guy" — in a field near Sheridan Road and Interstate 244 in August 2020.

Arce's co-defendant, Andres James Martinez, faces the same charge and is scheduled for trial in December.

Prosecutors allege that the two attacked Lake as he and his wife were riding into the encampment on bicycles the night of Aug. 29, 2020.

Lake's wife reportedly told police detectives that the two had had "dealings with" Martinez, or AJ, in the weeks leading up to the shooting, and she identified him and Arce as the two who pointed guns at them after knocking her husband off his bike.

A witness told police the two had just earlier come to Lake and his wife's tent, looking for them.