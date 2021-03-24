One of two men charged in March 13 fatal shooting is now in jail

One of the two men charged in the March 13 fatal shooting of Eric Graves has been arrested.
Tulsa police arrested Gabriel Hopson, 20, on Wednesday afternoon. He was charged Monday with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Warrants for his arrest and the arrest of Jayden Hopson were issued Monday. Police and prosecutors allege in an affidavit that the Hopsons fatally shot Graves and wounded another man.
Jayden Hopson is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a juvenile adjudication.
Gabriel Hopson was booked into the Tulsa County jail Wednesday afternoon and is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.
