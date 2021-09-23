One man shot at north Tulsa apartment complex

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Towne Square Apartments near East Apache Street and North Trenton Avenue, Tulsa police said.
Police responded to a call at the complex about 5 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound.
Police said they do not know the man's condition, but he was taken to a Tulsa hospital.
Only one injured person was found, and police said they have no suspect details at this time.
