One man shot at north Tulsa apartment complex
A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Towne Square Apartments near East Apache Street and North Trenton Avenue, Tulsa police said.

Police responded to a call at the complex about 5 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police said they do not know the man's condition, but he was taken to a Tulsa hospital.

Only one injured person was found, and police said they have no suspect details at this time.

