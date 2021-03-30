 Skip to main content
One man killed, another in critical condition after shooting in south Tulsa
breaking

One man killed, another in critical condition after shooting in south Tulsa

  • Updated
One man was killed and other is in critical condition after being shot at a south Tulsa duplex Tuesday evening.

Police don’t think the men shot each other, but they have received conflicting information about the shooter, who might be a man in his mid-20s, Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said.

The shootings occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of East 65th Place, just northeast of 66th Street and Memorial Drive.

Police were still trying Tuesday night to determine what happened and were canvassing the neighborhood to see if they could find anyone who knew anything about the men or the shootings, Ohnesorge said.

The victims’ names were not released Tuesday night.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

