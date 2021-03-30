One man killed, another in critical condition after shooting in south Tulsa

One man was killed and other is in critical condition after being shot at a south Tulsa duplex Tuesday evening.
Police don’t think the men shot each other, but they have received conflicting information about the shooter, who might be a man in his mid-20s, Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said.
The shootings occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of East 65th Place, just northeast of 66th Street and Memorial Drive.
Police were still trying Tuesday night to determine what happened and were canvassing the neighborhood to see if they could find anyone who knew anything about the men or the shootings, Ohnesorge said.
The victims’ names were not released Tuesday night.
Jacob Factor
Breaking News Reporter
A lifelong Tulsa resident, I have worked around Oklahoma covering sports and news. I joined the Tulsa World in 2021 to cover breaking news.
