One killed in shooting at Tulsa senior apartment complex; suspect taken into custody

An apartment complex for senior citizens northwest of downtown became a crime scene Friday after police say one resident shot and killed another in the lobby.

Officers were told two residents of the Country Club Garden apartments at 444 W. Latimer St. got into an altercation and one shot the other before retreating to his apartment shortly after 1:10 p.m., Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.

Residents at the complex are 62 or older, Meulenberg said.

First responders pronounced the victim, who had been shot multiple times, dead at the scene.

Once police confirmed that the suspect was in his apartment, surrounding residents were evacuated, and officers took the man into custody without issue, Meulenberg said.

The unidentified suspect reportedly had called others and told them he had shot someone and was considering shooting himself. He was taken to police headquarters for questioning.