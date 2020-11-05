One killed in east Tulsa shooting

One man was dead and another was on the run Thursday evening after a shooting at an apartment complex east of downtown.

Tulsa police have yet to identify the victim or the suspect but say the latter is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers were called to the MeadowBrook Apartments in the 300 block of South Mingo Road about 2:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired and a car crashing into a building, Tulsa Police Sgt. Joel Ward said.

“Officers got here really quick, found one person deceased up on a second story balcony, and we learned that we had at least one suspect on the run,” Ward said.

Police set a perimeter around the area and brought in a couple of search dogs, briskly walking along the nearby Mingo Trail for a time.

Ward said the victim was shot “pretty severely,” and his blood trail led officers to believe he ran to one apartment door before running to another and collapsing. Witnesses told officers the suspect fled on foot both east and west.

Witnesses also reported hearing the car crash before they heard gunshots, Ward said, so officers were thinking the victim and suspect might have been in the car together before it nosed into the building.