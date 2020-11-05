One killed in east Tulsa shooting, police searching for suspect

One man was dead and another was on the run Thursday evening after a shooting at an east Tulsa apartment complex.

Tulsa police identified the victim as Jeremiah Goleman, 28, and said the suspect was at large and considered armed and dangerous as of Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the MeadowBrook Apartments in the 300 block of South Mingo Road about 2:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired and a car crashing into a building, Tulsa Police Sgt. Joel Ward said.

“Officers got here really quick, found one person deceased up on a second-story balcony, and we learned that we had at least one suspect on the run,” Ward said.

Police set a perimeter around the area and brought in a couple of search dogs, briskly walking along the nearby Mingo Trail for a time. Goleman had reportedly fled from the wrecked car and got to the balcony before collapsing with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The suspect, reportedly a black male wearing black and white clothing, also fled from the wrecked vehicle southbound on foot.

Witnesses also reported hearing the car crash before they heard gunshots, Ward said, so officers were thinking the victim and suspect might have been in the car together before it nosed into the building.