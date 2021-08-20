One juvenile shot, one arrested after apartment shooting near 71st and Riverside

A shooting at an apartment complex near 71st Street and Riverside Drive sent one juvenile to the hospital.

Police officers who responded to a call about shots being fired at the Red River Apartments in the 1500 block of East 71st Street about 8:30 p.m. found the victim at a nearby business complex, where he apparently ran after getting shot in the leg, Tulsa Police Sergeant A.R. Bryan said.

The victim was then taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK, Bryan said.

Police found another juvenile near the scene in possession of a couple guns, Bryan said.

That person was arrested, but Bryan said police were not immediately sure how he is connected to the shooting.

A nearby child care center and the apartment complex’s maintenance building had bullet holes in their walls, but police were still trying to piece together what happened late Friday.

Bryan said no one had come forward as a witness yet.

