One jailed, two at large in Saturday shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

  Updated
102720-tul-nws-lockett-david

Lockett

One man is in jail and two other suspects are sought in connection with a shooting at a north Tulsa apartment complex Saturday night.

David Lockett and Elrico Ackerson are charged with one count each of shooting with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the theft of a man's wallet and keys at gunpoint at the Comanche Park apartments.

Lockett was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police claim that Lockett and two others attempted to rob a man at the complex, near 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue, before Lockett shot him multiple times. Another person, Cartrecia Ruff, faces a robbery charge in connection with the incident. Neither Ruff nor Ackerson had been arrested by Monday evening.

Police had not provided a briefing on the circumstances of the shooting as of Monday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 (COPS.)

