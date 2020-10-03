One injured in reported gunfire exchange outside east Tulsa smoke shop

At least one person was injured in an exchange of gunfire outside an east Tulsa smoke shop Saturday afternoon.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Billy Hursh said one man was struck in the back as four or five people shot "quite a few" rounds at each other in the parking lot of a small strip mall in the 11300 block of East 21st Street about 3:30 p.m.

The victim drove or was driven to a motel a couple of miles away, were he reported the shooting. He was hospitalized in stable condition, Hursh said.

The suspects also fled the scene, reportedly in a blue Mercury Grand Marquis.

Officers cordoned off the area with crime scene tape while detectives logged evidence. Shell casings littered the parking lot, and Hursh estimated about 10 shots were fired.

"All the shops...were occupied when the gunfire took place," he said. "Thankfully, as of right now, there hasn't been any secondary, collateral damage. But that's really more of miracle that more people weren't hurt."

Hursh said it's possible the shooting was gang-related since there wasn't much of a disturbance prior to the outbreak of violence, but without concrete evidence it'd be unwise to say definitively.

"The investigation has only just begun," Hursh said.

Kelsy Schlotthauer 918-581-8455 kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @K_Schlott

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.