One injured in northwest Tulsa drive-by shooting into home

A man was wounded as bullets flew through his northwest Tulsa home Thursday night.

Police said the victim was shot in one of his legs while relaxing in his condo at the Country Club Gardens in the 500 block of West Latimer Street about 8:55 p.m. His injury was not life-threatening.

"Evidently, the residence was shot up about 11 times," Sgt. C. Jackson said. "The rounds went through the back door and exited out the front door, so it was a high-powered rifle, possibly."

A woman and child who were upstairs in the condo were physically unharmed.

Officers canvassed the area as the victim was taken to a hospital, but witnesses could only say they saw a dark-colored car quickly flee the area.

The shooting likely was gang-related, Jackson said, as this was not the first time this year the condo had been shot at, but it was too soon in the investigation to release any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

Kelsy Schlotthauer 918-581-8455 kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @K_Schlott

