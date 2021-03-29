One in critical condition after pursuit ends in river, police say; dive team investigating

One man was in critical condition and another person was possibly unaccounted for following a police pursuit that ended in the Arkansas River early Monday.

Tulsa police officers attempted a traffic stop on the car about 3 a.m. near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, Officer Danny Bean said, but the car fled westbound, shooting straight through the intersection at 61st and Riverside Drive and into the water.

One man attempted to swim from the crash but eventually surrendered, and officers pulled another man from the water, Bean said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators continued to interview the first man following reports there was a third person in the back seat of the vehicle.

After the police department's dive team determined there was no other person inside the car, search and rescue crews from Tulsa Fire Department traveled along the riverbanks to the 71st Street Bridge.

Officer Tommy Barbee said based on the river's flow and the timeframe of the crash and the search, the bridge was likely the farthest a body could have drifted, if one does exist.

Sonar searches are difficult to complete in the river due to its shallow depth and multiple obstructions, Barbee said, so the dive team is hoping to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to lower the water levels to allow a helicopter to search the area from above.

