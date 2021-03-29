 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One in critical condition after pursuit ends in river, police say; dive team investigating

One in critical condition after pursuit ends in river, police say; dive team investigating

{{featured_button_text}}

One man was in critical condition and another person was possibly unaccounted for following a police pursuit that ended in the Arkansas River early Monday. 

Tulsa police officers attempted a traffic stop on the car about 3 a.m. near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, Officer Danny Bean said, but the car fled westbound, shooting straight through the intersection at 61st and Riverside Drive and into the water. 

One man attempted to swim from the crash but eventually surrendered, and officers pulled another man from the water, Bean said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

Investigators continued to interview the first man following reports there was a third person in the back seat of the vehicle. 

After the police department's dive team determined there was no other person inside the car, search and rescue crews from Tulsa Fire Department traveled along the riverbanks to the 71st Street Bridge.

Officer Tommy Barbee said based on the river's flow and the timeframe of the crash and the search, the bridge was likely the farthest a body could have drifted, if one does exist. 

Sonar searches are difficult to complete in the river due to its shallow depth and multiple obstructions, Barbee said, so the dive team is hoping to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to lower the water levels to allow a helicopter to search the area from above. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Banker to Venezuela kleptocrats turns star witness

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Estate of woman who died in city jail sues city, jail operator
Crime News

Estate of woman who died in city jail sues city, jail operator

  • Updated

Lawanda Ward, 46, died Jan. 6, 2020, after she was found unresponsive in her cell as a detention officer entered to ready her for court that morning. She was arrested four days earlier on four misdemeanor larceny warrants after Tulsa police officers encountered her on the scene of another larceny.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News