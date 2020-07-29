A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being shot at a west Tulsa residence, police reported.

Officers responded to a residence in the 5900 block of South 32nd West Avenue about 4:05 p.m. and learned that the male victim had drawn a gun during a dispute involving relatives.

A woman pulled a gun in response and shot at the man, striking him once, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

He was taken to a hospital, but information about his condition was not released.

Police contacted the FBI after they determined that one of the parties involved is a tribal citizen.

No arrests had been made by late Wednesday evening.

