One dead in north Tulsa stabbing

A man is dead after a stabbing at an apartment complex in north Tulsa, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

The Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post that a 68-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times.

The homicide was reported at the Seminole Hills apartment complex near Utica Avenue and Virgin Street about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

“A person came home to their apartment at Seminole Hills and found the man dead after being stabbed," Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said at the scene.

He had been dead for a short time before the resident found him, Meulenberg said.

The man did not live in the apartment but “had permission” to be there, Meulenberg said.

Crime scene and homicide detectives are looking for witnesses, and anyone with information is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department nonemergency number, 918-596-9222, or to call Crime Stoppers, 918-596-COPS (2477).