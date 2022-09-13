 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dead in north Tulsa stabbing

  • Updated
  • 0

A man is dead after a stabbing at an apartment complex in north Tulsa, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

The Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post that a 68-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times.

The homicide was reported at the Seminole Hills apartment complex near Utica Avenue and Virgin Street about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

“A person came home to their apartment at Seminole Hills and found the man dead after being stabbed," Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said at the scene.

He had been dead for a short time before the resident found him, Meulenberg said.

The man did not live in the apartment but “had permission” to be there, Meulenberg said.

Crime scene and homicide detectives are looking for witnesses, and anyone with information is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department nonemergency number, 918-596-9222, or to call Crime Stoppers, 918-596-COPS (2477).

People are also reading…

 

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lost lost brothers reunited after seven decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert