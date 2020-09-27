 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One dead after shooting Sunday morning in north Tulsa, police report standoff with suspect

One dead after shooting Sunday morning in north Tulsa, police report standoff with suspect

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Homicide.jpg

Tulsa police investigate the scene of a reported standoff that ended with the death of a person who was shot during an domestic dispute Sunday. SAMANTHA VICENT/Tulsa World

One person is dead after a shooting in north Tulsa Sunday morning that led to the reported suspect initiating an hours-long standoff with police, a lieutenant said Sunday afternoon.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins confirmed authorities received a shooting report at roughly 8 a.m. near the intersection of East Haskell Street and North Columbia Avenue.

Watkins said preliminary information indicates the person who died, who has not been identified, was shot at least twice during an argument.

Tulsa Police Special Operations Team personnel were on scene during the standoff, with authorities saying the suspected shooter barricaded himself inside a home. Officers remained at the property as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Watkins said.

The incident is Tulsa's 62nd homicide of 2020, putting the city on pace this fall and winter to surpass the 62 homicides reported during the 2019 calendar year.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa police major sues media companies, saying they misrepresented his comments about police shootings of African Americans
Crime News

Tulsa police major sues media companies, saying they misrepresented his comments about police shootings of African Americans

  • Updated

The lawsuit stems from reports about comments Yates made June 8 while being interviewed on "The Pat Campbell Show" on KFAQ. During the interview, Yates denied the existence of systemic racism and, in discussing police shootings, said: “And by the way, all the research says … we’re shooting African-Americans about 24% less than we probably ought to be based on the crimes being committed.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News