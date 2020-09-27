One dead after shooting Sunday morning in north Tulsa, police report standoff with suspect

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person is dead after a shooting in north Tulsa Sunday morning that led to the reported suspect initiating an hours-long standoff with police, a lieutenant said Sunday afternoon.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins confirmed authorities received a shooting report at roughly 8 a.m. near the intersection of East Haskell Street and North Columbia Avenue.

Watkins said preliminary information indicates the person who died, who has not been identified, was shot at least twice during an argument.

Tulsa Police Special Operations Team personnel were on scene during the standoff, with authorities saying the suspected shooter barricaded himself inside a home. Officers remained at the property as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Watkins said.

The incident is Tulsa's 62nd homicide of 2020, putting the city on pace this fall and winter to surpass the 62 homicides reported during the 2019 calendar year.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.