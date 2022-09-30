 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead after shooting at southeast Tulsa apartment complex

100122-tul-nws-echohom-p1

Police interview residents about a fatal shooting at the Echo Trails apartments, 6326 S. 107th East Ave., on Friday evening.

 Jacob Factor, Tulsa World

One person has been killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Tulsa.

The shooting occurred Friday evening at the Echo Trails apartments, 6326 S. 107th East Ave., Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

The complex is just east of U.S. 169 between 61st and 71st streets.

A 911 dispatcher said a call was received at 7:23 p.m. from someone who said a friend had been shot in the chest.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

