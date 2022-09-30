One dead after shooting at southeast Tulsa apartment complex

One person has been killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Tulsa.
The shooting occurred Friday evening at the Echo Trails apartments, 6326 S. 107th East Ave., Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.
The complex is just east of U.S. 169 between 61st and 71st streets.
A 911 dispatcher said a call was received at 7:23 p.m. from someone who said a friend had been shot in the chest.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Jacob Factor
Breaking News Reporter
A lifelong Tulsa resident, I have worked around Oklahoma covering sports and news. I joined the Tulsa World in 2021 to cover breaking news.
