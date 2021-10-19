One convicted, four others released in fatal Broken Arrow birthday party shooting

The investigation into a shooting that killed one and wounded two others at a Broken Arrow event center continues after one defendant's conviction on lesser charges and the dismissal of charges against four others.
Ziare Marqueon McDonald, 22, was the only defendant returned to custody following an Oct. 11 arraignment in the January case. He pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, which were amended from shooting with intent to kill as part of the agreement.
Four others — Angelo Hernandez, Tyler Smith, Quinton Watson and Larry Grumbles Jr.— were released from Tulsa County jail after the charges they once faced, such as accessory to murder, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, were dismissed.
All murder charges were dropped in the case.
Police responded to the shooting at the Rose Event Center, 808 S. Main St., in mid-January after a fight broke out near the dance floor. About 100 people were at a birthday party at the time, and attendees rushed to the exits after gunfire rang out inside, according to probable cause affidavits.
Witnesses told police they saw Hernandez shooting a pistol toward the ceiling inside, then again outside the building.
In his plea, McDonald said he was "jumped" inside the party and ran outside after hearing the gunshots inside. When he realized someone was continuing to shoot at him outside, he said he got his gun from Watson's vehicle and returned fire in the direction of the entrance as people were fleeing.
Three in the crowd were struck in the exchange of gunfire. George Robert Wedel, 68, died at a hospital, but two young women who were also struck recovered.
Watson told police he drove McDonald to and from the scene, and "discussed avoiding police contact as they left the area."
Grumbles said at McDonald's request, he retrieved the gun McDonald used in the shooting that had been hidden and later sold it to an unknown individual in Tulsa for $200.
Smith was alleged to have also shot a pistol once toward the crowd, but his gun reportedly malfunctioned after the first shot, prohibiting him from firing again. He told detectives he was at the scene but didn't know where the gun used in the shooting was.
Murder charges against Hernandez, McDonald and Watson were dismissed, as well as two shooting with intent to kill charges each against Hernandez and Watson.
Accessory to murder charges against Watson, Grumbles and Smith were dropped. Smith and Grumbles were also freed of charges of possession of a firearm while under DOC supervision and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication, respectively.
For both of his assault counts, McDonald was sentenced to 12 years in DOC custody, with the first seven years served in custody and the last five suspended.
The sentences will run concurrently and McDonald will receive credit for time served and earned since he was first taken into custody Jan. 19. He will also pay more than $1,000 in fines.
All charges were dismissed at the request of the state pending further investigation except Watson's, whose were dismissed at the request of the state in the best interest of justice.