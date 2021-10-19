One convicted, four others released in fatal Broken Arrow birthday party shooting

The investigation into a shooting that killed one and wounded two others at a Broken Arrow event center continues after one defendant's conviction on lesser charges and the dismissal of charges against four others.

Ziare Marqueon McDonald, 22, was the only defendant returned to custody following an Oct. 11 arraignment in the January case. He pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, which were amended from shooting with intent to kill as part of the agreement.

Four others — Angelo Hernandez, Tyler Smith, Quinton Watson and Larry Grumbles Jr.— were released from Tulsa County jail after the charges they once faced, such as accessory to murder, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, were dismissed.

All murder charges were dropped in the case.

Police responded to the shooting at the Rose Event Center, 808 S. Main St., in mid-January after a fight broke out near the dance floor. About 100 people were at a birthday party at the time, and attendees rushed to the exits after gunfire rang out inside, according to probable cause affidavits.

Witnesses told police they saw Hernandez shooting a pistol toward the ceiling inside, then again outside the building.