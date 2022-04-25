Oktaha man charged federally in Friday shooting death of two men

An Oktaha man has been charged in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma of multiple counts of murder in Indian Country after allegedly shooting and killing two men in his front yard, according to an affidavit filed on Monday.

Kyle Lee Owens, a Cherokee Nation citizen, is charged with killing Stephen Lee Hill and Benjamin Maston Hill Jr., who were shot to death on Friday at Owens' residence in the 9000 block of South 40th Street West in Oktaha, about 15 miles southwest of Muskogee and 60 miles southeast of Tulsa.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Owens' wife called 911 and said she needed an officer to go to her house on 40th Street, according to the affidavit.

"Much of the call is difficult to understand, but (Owens' wife) made statements about someone trying to run her off the road, about people being on her property, and about her husband either having to shoot or shooting someone," the affidavit stated. "The end of the call captured the sound of four or five gunshots before the call disconnected."

Dispatchers called the woman back, and she repeated that "they" had tried to run her off the road. Then, a man, who identified himself as Owens, said "they" were shot and dead in the road in front of his property.

The dispatcher attempted to ask Owens questions about what happened, but Owens reportedly said, "I decline to say over the phone what happened."

About the same time as the dispatcher called Owens' wife, one of Owens' neighbors called 911 and said her neighbor shot two people.

When Muskogee County deputies arrived, they detained him and located two vehicles and the bodies of Stephen Hill and Benjamin Hill on the road and in a ditch in front of Owens' property, according to the affidavit.

Investigators found about 28 combined .223- and 5.56-caliber casings in Owens' driveway and in the road in front of his house.

A 5.56-caliber rifle was found in the footwell of the front passenger seat of a black Jaguar sedan with an Absentee Shawnee Tribe license plate registered to Stephen Hill, according to the affidavit. The affidavit did not state whether Stephen or Benjamin Hill were tribal citizens.

Surveillance camera footage from a neighboring residence captured the sound of about 20 gunshots, and a female voice screaming "words to the effect of (not a direct quote), 'stop, stop, you’re going to go to jail.'" the affidavit stated.

The neighbor told officers she saw Stephen Hill sanding at the back of his car with his hands up, and Owens came at him pointing a gun.

Another neighbor said she heard Stephen Hill say, "words to the effect of (not a direct quote), 'I’m sorry, I’m sorry, it was a joke,'" the affidavit states.

Then the first neighbor heard several gunshots and Stephen Hill fell into the ditch, according to the affidavit.

FBI agents found four additional 9mm ammunition cartridge casings near Owens' driveway and six firearms inside his house: Two .223/5.56 caliber rifles and four 9mm pistols.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.