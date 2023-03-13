Okmulgee police are investigating a pair of shootings in a residential area believed to be connected to a burglary reported earlier at the same home.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Collins where several rounds had been fired into a residence, according to Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.

A 41-year-old man had been struck by gunfire and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Prentice said in a news release early Monday.

A previous shooting incident had been reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Randolph and Ohio Avenue, where shots had been fired into a vehicle. No one was struck, police said of that incident about two miles away from the residence involved in the shooting six hours later.

"Although information is limited currently, both incidents are believed to be related and may also be related to an earlier burglary at that same residence," Prentice said.

At least one of the suspects is a juvenile, according to investigators who will continue working to determine who is involved and what their involvement is, the news release states.

