Okmulgee police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a residence Sunday night.

Police Chief Joe Prentice said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of South Central Avenue, where they could see the victim through a window.

After forcing entry into the residence, a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, Prentice said in a news release early Monday. The victim has not yet been identified.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Prentice. No suspects have been identified, but anyone with information is asked to call 918-756-3511.