Okmulgee man charged in federal court in Beggs fatal stabbing

An Okmulgee man has been charged with murder in a May 10 fatal stabbing in Beggs.
Bernard Richard Poulin, 29 of Okmulgee, is charged with murder in Indian Country in the federal Eastern District of Oklahoma in the death of Nicolas Shaver, of Beggs, and a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, according to an affidavit.
The Beggs Police Department responded May 12 to a call of a person dead in a home at 801 W. Main St. Once at the home, police found Shaver dead on the floor with a laceration to his neck, according to the affidavit. Police also found shoe prints in a pool of blood next to Shaver.
Later that day, a federal search warrant was executed, and FBI agents observed stab wounds as well as blunt force trauma to Shaver, and a club or stick with blood on it next to his body.
Investigators also talked to a witness who was at the scene during the stabbing, and he reportedly told them he went to Shaver's house to talk to him about Shaver talking to his girlfriend. The witness ran into Poulin, and Poulin came to Shaver's house with him, according to the affidavit.
The witness said he and Shaver started talking about a girl and the discussion became heated. Shaver and the witness began fighting, then Poulin reportedly started hitting Shaver with a a wooden object that looked like a bedpost.
The witness said Shaver had his back to Poulin, and Poulin reportedly made a stabbing motion to Shaver's back. Shaver then grabbed the spot on his back where Poulin struck him. Shaver fell to the floor, and a pool of blood started to form, according to the affidavit.
While Shaver was on the floor, the witness said Poulin started kicking him. The witness then fled the scene in fear.
The witness reportedly told investigators he "did not intend for this to happen to Shaver and he didn't deserve what happened."
Investigators interviewed Poulin May 13, and he said Shaver "f***** over a friend" and he wanted wanted to "beat his a**," according to the affidavit.
Poulin said when he got to Shaver's house, he, Shaver and the witness started talking, and Shaver lied "three different times." Poulin said he then started beating Shaver. He said he picked up what looked like a table leg and started hitting Shaver with it.
Shaver then fell over and Poulin kicked him, he told investigators, and when Poulin left, Shaver was "still breathing." Poulin said he did not know what happened after he left. He also said the witness left sometime during the fight, according to the affidavit.
Investigators asked Poulin if he was armed, and he said he had a knife that broke sometime after the fight. He said he threw it in a fire at a friend's house.
Investigators asked Poulin if he stabbed Shaver, and he said he did not.