Okmulgee man charged in federal court in Beggs fatal stabbing

An Okmulgee man has been charged with murder in a May 10 fatal stabbing in Beggs.

Bernard Richard Poulin, 29 of Okmulgee, is charged with murder in Indian Country in the federal Eastern District of Oklahoma in the death of Nicolas Shaver, of Beggs, and a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, according to an affidavit.

The Beggs Police Department responded May 12 to a call of a person dead in a home at 801 W. Main St. Once at the home, police found Shaver dead on the floor with a laceration to his neck, according to the affidavit. Police also found shoe prints in a pool of blood next to Shaver.

Later that day, a federal search warrant was executed, and FBI agents observed stab wounds as well as blunt force trauma to Shaver, and a club or stick with blood on it next to his body.

Investigators also talked to a witness who was at the scene during the stabbing, and he reportedly told them he went to Shaver's house to talk to him about Shaver talking to his girlfriend. The witness ran into Poulin, and Poulin came to Shaver's house with him, according to the affidavit.