Oklahoma Watch: Domestic violence reports reach highest level in 20 years

High rates of family violence have plagued the Tulsa metro area for years. Tracey Lyall, CEO of Domestic Violence Intervention Services in Tulsa, said the numbers are too consistent to be an anomaly at this point but that it is unclear why Tulsa County is so vulnerable.

Lyall, who has held her position at the nonprofit since 2007, has a degree in psychology and is a licensed social worker. She offers a few complicating factors that could fuel Tulsa’s rate of domestic abuse, including that police shortages and the need for more detectives to investigate domestic violence cases make progress difficult.

And there’s no dismissing poverty, which plagues the north Tulsa neighborhood where DVIS is located, Lyall said.

Yet the question remains unanswered despite efforts by area advocates and experts.

Muskogee, Kay, McCurtain and Garvin counties also recorded high rates of domestic violence. Oklahoma County, the state’s largest and most populous county, ranked 20th among the state’s 77 counties.

“Our clients already had a lot going on in a violent and volatile home, but now they’re afraid of losing their home,” Garrett said. “And they have less stable income, and that really complicated their dynamics.”