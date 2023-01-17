Oklahoma man arrested after Jan. 6 Capitol riot sentenced

An Oklahoman who prosecutors said was in the initial wave of rioters to enter the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and was later ratted out by a fraternity brother has been sentenced.

A federal judge Tuesday sentenced Levi Gable, 37, of Chouteau to two years probation despite a request from prosecutors that he serve jail time, according to court records.

Gable pleaded guilty Sept. 23 in District of Columbia federal court to one misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Law enforcement officers arrested Gable on May 26 at his Tulsa business, the same day he was charged in federal court with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Gable admitted to the FBI during a Jan. 21, 2021, interview that he traveled to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 and was near the Capitol when he saw people fighting with police and trying to get into the Capitol, according to court records.

But on multiple occasions Gable denied entering the Capitol building and did not express any remorse for participating in the Jan. 6 riot, according to prosecutors.

The FBI was tipped to Gable’s participation in the riot by a former college fraternity brother who reported seeing social media posts by Gable depicting videos of him and others inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In one social media post, Gable claims to be one of the first to enter the Capitol building because former Vice President Mike Pence would not “stand with the American people and challenge the results of 2020’s stolen presidential election.”

Prosecutors requested Gable serve a 90-day jail term followed by one year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

In support of their request, prosecutors said Gable remained in the Capitol for about 30 minutes after entering with the initial wave of rioters, at times chanting “Nancy” over and over while law enforcement tried to secure the building, the latter a reference to former House Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Prosecutors also noted that Gable was untruthful with investigators during his interview with FBI agents.

“Gable did all this despite having previously served years in prison for armed robbery, an experience which should have, but did not, deter him from joining a violent mob and lying to law enforcement,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

An attorney for Gable wrote in a sentencing memo that the 37-year-old was “profoundly remorseful for the behaviors that bring him before the court and painfully aware of the destructive force of those decisions.”

Gable, in his sentencing memo, denied traveling to Washington, D.C., to participate in or provoke an insurrection or a riot.

“Mr. Gable honestly believed President Trump’s lies about the elections and moreover, that the wrongful outcome of the election would be politically corrected,” according to his sentencing memo.

“After the rally, he made a deeply regrettable decision to wrongfully enter the Capitol with a mob of people, a restricted government building,” according to his sentencing memo, noting that he did not act in a threatening or assaultive manner, destroy property or plan or prepare to enter the Capitol.”

Gable included in the memo words of support from those who vouched for his character.

