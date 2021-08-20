Oklahoma man accused in federal court of misdemeanors in Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

The remainder of the case will be heard in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, according to a transfer order filed Friday afternoon. The complaint as filed in federal court there remained sealed as of Friday evening.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tulsa said the agency would not make a jail booking photo of Burlew available.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum penalty of one year in federal custody on the first count and six months on the second.

The terms of Burlew's release stipulate that he can travel only within the boundaries of the Northern District of Oklahoma or to court in Washington, D.C., unless he obtains permission from the U.S. Probation Office.

Jayne also ordered that any firearms in Burlew's residence be removed and that the Probation Office verify that the removal takes place.