Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt seeks role in talks about jurisdiction on Indian reservations

OKLAHOMA CITY - Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday urged leaders of the Five Tribes to “begin negotiations” on criminal and civil jurisdiction in eastern Oklahoma, though some tribes have already been engaged in talks with the state attorney general and are pursuing action in Congress.

In a news release, Stitt said he wanted the tribes to negotiate with his office regarding jurisdiction in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that major crimes involving Indians in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation must be handled by the federal government because the tribe’s reservation was never disestablished.

That decision, known as the McGirt decision, has been extended by state district courts to the other members of the Five Tribes — the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole Nations — meaning most of eastern Oklahoma has been declared Indian Country for the purpose of criminal jurisdiction.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is expected to uphold the state district courts’ rulings that the reservations of the four tribes were never disestablished by Congress.

