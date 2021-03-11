Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals determines state lacks jurisdiction to prosecute man on death row under McGirt ruling

Citing a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling issued last year involving the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals found Thursday the state lacked jurisdiction to prosecute a man currently on death row because the Chickasaw Nation was not formally disestablished.
The court said that the three reported victims in the 2010 murder case against Shaun Michael Bosse, who received the death penalty in McClain County, were members of the Chickasaw Nation and that their deaths occurred within the boundaries of the tribe outlined in treaties signed in the 19th century.
The opinion, though not unexpected, means potentially hundreds of state court cases will have to be sent either to federal or tribal courts.
"No evidence before the District Court showed that the treaties were formally nullified or modified in any way to reduce or cede Chickasaw lands to the United States or to any other state or territory," the opinion states. The judges later wrote that only Congress may disestablish a reservation it created "by clearly expressing its intent to do so," and adopted the McClain County District Court's finding that the homicides of which Bosse is accused occurred within "Indian Country."
Additionally, the Craig County firearms case filed against Travis John Hogner is also expected to be dismissed sometime Thursday based on similar reasoning, though his alleged actions took place within the Cherokee Nation's 14-county jurisdiction area. District 12 District Attorney Matt Ballard, whose office prosecuted Hogner, said he's identified roughly 400 cases that could be impacted because much of his district is within the Cherokee Nation.
Bosse's and Hogner's cases were among those under appellate review after the Supreme Court determined Jimcy McGirt should be prosecuted in federal court on sex crimes charges because he was enrolled in the Seminole Nation and stood accused of offenses within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's 11-county region. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has said before that he believes the precedent created in the McGirt case would eventually apply to other federally recognized tribes in the state.
"McGirt itself concerns only the prosecution of crimes on the Muscogee (Creek) reservation," the appellate court wrote in Bosse's case. "However, its reasoning applies to every claim that the state lacks jurisdiction to prosecute a defendant" under that precedent.
The court said the state and defense stipulated the area in Purcell where the homicides reportedly occurred was within the Chickasaw Nation boundaries, traced to a homestead patent transferred in 1905, and was never owned by the state.
"The treaties concerning the Five Tribes which were resettled in Oklahoma in the mid-1800s (the Muscogee Creek, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole,) have significantly similar provisions; indeed, several of the same treaties applied to more than one of these tribes," the court determined.
In agreeing with Bosse's jurisdiction claim, the court rejected an argument from the prosecution suggesting a lack of standardized blood quantum requirements would lead defendants to allege tribal ancestry "and yet be found not Indian in federal court, escaping criminal prosecution altogether."
It also refused what it viewed as a request to set up blood quantum rules for the state court system.
"There simply is no jurisdictional loophole as described by the district attorney," the court wrote. "To cure this nonexistent problem, the state would have this court adopt a different test which is different from, and potentially more restrictive than, the test used in our corresponding federal system. This would be far more likely to result in the kind of confusion the District Attorney warns against."
The Cherokee Nation watched Hogner's case closely and even filed an amicus, or friend-of-the-court, brief arguing Congress did not disestablish its jurisdiction. It also claimed the treaties establishing the Cherokees' reservation area were similar to the one authorized with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
The Southwest Ledger newspaper in Elgin, Okla., reported in October that Muskogee-based now-Acting U.S. Attorney Chris Wilson said Native Americans accused of murder within "Indian Country" are generally not sentenced to death because tribes, except for the Sac & Fox Nation, have not sanctioned the practice of capital punishment against their citizens.
Ballard, in an interview Wednesday, said he was concerned the court's decision could mean people accused of violent crimes escape accountability either because of statute of limitations laws or because the federal legal system does not have equivalent crimes to charge. Hunter's office has previously expressed concern about the McGirt decision at least in part because of the potential to impact cases of those on death row, such as Bosse.
Indeed, Judge Robert Hudson wrote in a concurrence in Bosse's case that "McGirt must seem like a cruel joke for those victims and their family members who are forced to endure such extreme consequences in their case." He said Congress "may have the final say" and can take "corrective action, up to and including disestablishment of the reservation."
But Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill wrote in the brief in Hogner's case that “Clear language of disestablishment was available to Congress when it enacted laws specifically applicable to the Five Tribes as a group and to Cherokee Nation individually, but it did not use it."
Referring to the federal Major Crimes and General Crimes acts, Hill concluded in the amicus brief that “Oklahoma has no jurisdiction over crimes covered by the MCA and GCA when committed on the reservation."
The mandate for both Bosse and Hogner is stayed for the next 20 days.
The tribe stated that Congress had no difficulties “using clear language to shrink its reservation boundaries by treaty in 1866 and by agreement 1891, the latter involving the so-called Cherokee Outlet.