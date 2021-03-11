Oklahoma County DA David Prater sues Gov. Kevin Stitt, parole board after Julius Jones decision

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater on Thursday asked a judge to block Gov. Kevin Stitt from granting any commutation or parole request "tainted by ... improprieties" at the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Prater accused the board of blatantly violating the law by not giving prosecutors proper notice when inmates request commutations. He specifically accused two board members, Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle, of having a direct material financial interest in the cases coming before them.

The prosecutor asked an Oklahoma County judge to invalidate on ethical grounds any parole or commutation recommendation where they voted. He also asked the judge to block the governor from considering any of those recommendations.

The sweeping legal challenge comes days after the board voted 3-1 to give death row inmate Julius Jones a second hearing on his commutation request.